PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's another championship for Echo Fox, one of the premiere e-sports teams.
Started less than five years ago by former NBA player Rick Fox, Echo Fox now has several partners including Arizona State University graduate and Valley businessman John Eddy.
Eddy met Fox about six years ago, who at the time, said he wanted to better connect with his son.
Eddy says the first time he went to an e-sports event in Los Angeles he was shocked and fascinated at the excitement and amount of people both involved and watching.
In that time period, Echo Fox has won 7 world championships and 150 world titles.
More than 400 million people watch some form of e-sports each year and that number is only going to go up.
Eddy also says it may sound strange for parents when their kids tell them they want to play video games for a living but these online athletes can make a lot of money, with some of the top athletes making seven-figures.
Eddy has been in energy, real estate and lifestyle companies but never imagined he'd someday be involved in the e-sports industry.
