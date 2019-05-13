KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For many, the city of Kingman is a place to stop for gas on the way to Las Vegas. But instead of turning north onto the State Route 93 to Sin City, turning south off the I-40 takes you into a budding and revitalized downtown Kingman.
Beale Street is not even a mile off the highway and is also right along the historic Route 66.
"Beale Street still has an old small town feel to it," explains Kristina Michelson, executive directions of the Kingman Center for the Arts. "(That) makes it a lot of fun to be in this environment and coming back and re-living a bit of history here.
"There are a lot of neat little shops that are great if you want to do a day trip down here."
From antique shopping to fun finds with a Route 66 theme, there is a lot to explore.
The Kingman Center for the Arts is raising funds to restore and re-open the old theater downtown. Right now, the center displays and sells art from local artists.
"Its an art gallery and we mount monthly shows that feature local artists from Kingman and the surrounding area. We switch out the theme every month. So there's new art to see," says Michelson. "It's amazing the talent that has come out from the community."
For the hungry traveler, there is something unique for every palette.
There is a range of good eats from real pit barbecue to wood-fired pizza. There are also two micro breweries, a coffee shop, even a wine tasting room with vinos from the local area and abroad.
"I'm an award winning pizza chef," says Terry Thomson, owner of Rickety Cricket Brewing. "I put passion into everything I do. So these beer recipes, I make all these beer recipes."
Thomson says he and his wife both grew up in Kingman. They went away for college, but couldn't wait to take what they learned in big cities and bring it back home.
"You walk into the Rickety Cricket and you don't even realize you are still in Kingman. People come in all the time and say, 'I can't believe I am inside Kingman. I can't believe this is here.'"
Beale Street is just slightly out of the way on the drive to Las Vegas.
"So if you're thinking of making the trip to Vegas any time soon, I ask that when you make that right to go to Vegas, you make a left and come one mile down," says Thomson. "See what we have to offer."
Besides the shops and restaurants along Beale Street, there are also a few museums in the area, including the Railroad Museum and the Route 66 Museum.
