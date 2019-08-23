PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every dog can be trained. That's what trainer Rob Heiple of Rob's Dogs, LLC believes.
The Phoenix resident has trained thousands of dogs as a teenager and is honored to be named the "Best Dog Whisperer" in the Valley by Phoenix Magazine and its readers.
[WATCH: Readers Pick: Best Dog Whisperer]
"All dogs have a level of desire," he explained. "Some dogs really really want things, and there's no consequence for doing them."
Rob insists a big mistake pet owners make is that they reward too much rather than give consequences.
Dog training runs in the family. Robs' dad has been training dogs in Los Angeles since the early 1980s. He passed that knowledge and experience onto Rob.
Training dogs properly isn't easy. Rob says there isn't one training method that will work for every single dog. That's why he prefers to do one-on-one training sessions.
Sometimes, if even one thing you are doing wrong gets overlooked, it could be a huge setback with your dog's training. Over the years, Rob has helped not only dogs but has also saved many Valley pet owners from frustration.
"Every dog is trainable. Just some take more work than others." he said.