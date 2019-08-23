PHOENIX (GOOD MORNING ARIZONA) -- We may be proud desert dwellers, but sometimes you just need a little more water.
For your early morning or evening jog, Phoenix Magazine readers voted one stretch of canal the best in town.
Start at Granada Park and head southeast along the canal. The trek will take you past the manicured lawns of the historic Arizona Biltmore and the Wrigley Mansion, as well.
[WATCH: Best Canal Run]
It’s a flat and easy-on-your-knees jog past some of the prettiest real estate in town.
“It’s just a very pretty part of the city, and it’s good for walking and good for biking and running,” said jogger Bill MacDonald.
Walker Gina Doerge loves the old-growth trees and foliage.
“It just has a peaceful vibe right through here,” she said. “It’s different than a lot of other parts of the canal.”
Runner Katie Dahlman agrees.
“They have a rule in the housing areas around the Biltmore that there’s no cactus, only flowers, trees, and palms. So it feels almost tropical around here in places.”
You’ll also catch a beautiful view of the city skyline along the path, as well.
Your best bet is to get out early to beat the heat. And as an added bonus, you get to catch one of our signature Arizona sunrises behind Camelback Mountain.
[THE ROUTE: Click here to see/enlarge map]