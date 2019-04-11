FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's already heating up in the Valley, but in the high country, there's still a lot of good skiing left.
Right now, there's a ski program at Snowbowl that has really taken off and opening up a world of freedom for many athletes.
Snowbowl is planning to stay open through at least Easter weekend, that means you have three weekends left to hit the slopes. The weather they've had this year has been one for the books and so is this ski academy.
It has grown 50 times larger since it started. But it's not for everybody.
It's specially designed for disabled athletes.
Logan Kelso, a 29-years-old from Queen Creek, is one of those athletes.
On this spring day, he got all bundled up and ready for his downhill adventure. We met him out on the slopes at Snowbowl where it was a bit chilly and snowy.
And to watch his excitement build as he was about to do something he never thought possible was a thrill for us, our cameras and his mom.
"They have disabilities but they're just like everybody else," Logan's mom Shari Kelso tells us. "They want to have the same experiences as everybody else, just do it, give them a chance."
Shari is an avid skier and has always wanted to share her favorite sport with her son Logan. Alex Davenport and his Snowbowl team were determined to make it happen.
"It does require quite a bit of medical knowledge, knowledge about disabilities and disability etiquette," Davenport tells us.
Davenport is the adaptive snow sports supervisor at Arizona Snowbowl and executive director of Northern Arizona Adaptive Sports Association (NAASA). This non-profit works with Snowbowl and the United States Forest Service, sponsored mainly by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation to provide its adaptive ski and ride school.
"We've come a long way here at the Arizona Snowbowl to create and make these beautiful mountains accessible for everybody," he says.
It begins with the right equipment.
Davenport walks us through all the different modified skis available including "ski legs or a ski walker" designed for students who have balance impairments.
As he shows us other gear, he explains, "this particular piece of equipment is good for very athletic paraplegics, or you can do double above the knee amputees, single amputees and this piece of equipment is designed to be completely independent."
They also utilize outriggers for balance and Bluetooth technology for visually impaired students.
When it comes to loading onto the chairlifts, they have new technology where the equipment a student sits on can easily be loaded and swept up onto the lift safely.
"Again, they can do it independently," he adds.
Logan has bi-lateral hearing loss and Cerebral Palsy. He's now among thousands of skiers participating in Snowbowl's adaptive ski program. They strap him snuggly into a sit ski, and while tethered to Davenport, and with a spotter skiing near-by, they all go down the mountain together.
Logan first learns the lingo, and is taught how to lean, turn and take direction.
"We've seen lives changed here, just right on these slopes, whether it be a simple gliding down just a few feet, or taking a sit ski up to the top of the mountain at 11,500 feet and screaming down," Davenport shares.
This ski school started 8 years ago with just 12 lessons. Today, 600 classes are booked each season with certified instructors and trained volunteers.
"Sometimes the volunteer's job is just to make sure that people stay away and have an extra set of eyes to make sure that everything that we're doing is safe," Davenport adds. "We have an excellent program. Our instructors have the same training as those in Colorado and Utah. We've built our program based on those big national programs and our instructors now rival those."
It's all done with the goal of providing freedom and a little fun to everybody, no matter what the challenge.
Now, upwards of 1,700 students have been able to experience the slopes, whereas they might not have been able to otherwise.
"Oh it made me proud," Shari says beaming with joy about Logan's first ski run.
"Did you have fun," she asks her son.
"Yeah," Logan responds with a smile from ear to ear.
"Do you want to go more?" she continues.
"Yeah!" he responds.
With each run down the slopes, an exhilarating moment to watch his speed as he zipped on by, Logan gave us a thumbs up and a big grin.
Now, Davenport says they are looking to expand the adaptive program and are hoping to offer adaptive horseback riding and white river rafting possibly as early as this summer to make Northern Arizona accessible to everybody.
To learn more about Snow Bowl's adaptive ski program, visit snowbowl.ski/the-mountain/adaptive-program.
To make a donation to help get some of these adaptive programs off the ground, visit flagstaffadaptivesports.com/donate-to-naasa.
