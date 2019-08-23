PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - He's been the man since joining the Arizona DiamondBacks in 2014. Now going into his seventh season the community has fallen in love with David Peralta. The beloved outfielder was named Best Diamondbacks Player by Phoenix Magazine readers.
He didn't even know about the honor. Arizona's Family broke the news to him.
"You got me by surprise right now. But I am really excited that I didn't know you guys chose me for that. I'm really happy I am having an impact in this community. Not just Diamondbacks fans but outside of baseball and everything," Peralta says.
Peralta is also known as "Freight Train" when he's on the diamond. So where does that name come from?
"Steve Berthuime. He started naming me the Freight Train. He says because I'm 6'2", a big guy and Berthuime says I run the bases like a freight train," Peralta says.
Peralta is celebrating his 32nd birthday this month. His birthday present a year ago was his daughter. Sofia was born on the very same day.
"We've got kind of the same attitude, which is funny. I can kind of see myself in her. Like a little bit bossy," Peralta says.
It's no wonder the Valley loves this guy. He puts his heart into the game and everything he does. He did even when he was working at McDonald's back in the day.
"I wasn't that good, because I was so nervous. People kept asking me for stuff and there were computers and so many things. I'm proud about it. That was my real first job," Peralta says.
Peralta says he hopes to be here for the long haul, if he can help it.
"I really love Arizona. I really love the fans and it's special moment every day when I step to home plate," said Peralta.