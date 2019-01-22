PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--It's one of the most popular Netflix original series, Orange is the New Black, and it was based on some of the true life events of Piper Kerman, who authored the bestselling memoir.
Now, Kerman is in Phoenix, joining formerly incarcerated people & families for a historic day at the Arizona Captiol.
The group is advocating for a systemic change for the first-ever "ReFraming Justice Day."
The events begin at 10 a.m. with a press conference.
The American Friends Services Committee, organizers of the ReFraming Justice project, say it "amplifies the voices of formerly incarcerated people and their families, and provides them with the tools to be leaders in the criminal justice reform movement."
For more information on the event, click here.
