PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - A threatening email recently landed in Greg Robinson's inbox. It got his attention because the password he uses for several accounts was right there in the subject line.
According to the email, the sender tracked and recorded everything Robinson had done online for the past 121 days. The sender threatened to send embarrassing videos of all of it to Robinson's contacts unless he handed over $2,000 worth of bitcoin.
"What was really the concern was the password in the title of the email threat," Robinson told 3 On Your Side. "What they were threatening wasn’t a concern. It’s having a password that’s being exposed."
Fortunately, Robinson didn't reply to the email and didn't lose any money, but the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center is warning there has been an increase of similar online extortion scams during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because large swaths of the population are staying at home and likely using the computer more than usual, scammers may use this opportunity to find new victims and pressure them into sending money," the FBI said in a public service announcement.
Adam Levin, a cyber security expert and founder of CyberScout it's easy for scammers to get their hands on passwords because so many have been compromised in slew of data breaches. The passwords help make the scam convincing.
"These are sextortion scams where they say to you, 'we know you’ve been going to inappropriate sites, and bad news for you, we have malware on one of those sites. We took over your camera,'" Levin said.
"One of the ways to proect yourself against that is protect your email," he added.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, passwords should include at least 12 characters in a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Consumers should also avoid using the same password for multiple accounts and use multi-factor authentication when possible.
"We're going through and doing them all over and doing them much, much different," Robinson said. "We’ve learned our lesson on this one."
The FBI offered several tips to protect yourself from online extortion scams:
- Do not open e-mails or attachments from unknown individuals.
- Do not communicate with unsolicited e-mail senders.
- Do not store sensitive or embarrassing photos or information online or on your mobile devices.
- Never provide personal information of any sort via e-mail.
- Ensure security settings for social media accounts are activated and set at the highest level of protection.
- Monitor your bank account statements regularly, and your credit report at least once a year for any unusual activity.