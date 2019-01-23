PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With public libraries all across the state, it is easy to find one in your area.
If you want to check out a book, attend an event, or rent a study room the public library has access to these and more.
Here's a list of the top libraries across Arizona:
The Phoenix public library has 18 different locations including the Burton Barr Central Library located at 1221 N. Central Ave., 85004.
Scottsdale has six different locations with the largest library being Civic Center Library located at 3838 North Drinkwater Blvd 85251.
3. Mesa library
The Mesa area has four library locations including an express location.
Glendale is currently home to three library locations, but is planning on opening a fourth location in Spring 2019.
There are four library locations in the Chandler area with two of them at Basha and Hamilton high school.
