PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Virtual events are the answer nowadays to connecting with an audience and discussing what is relevant. Changing Hands Bookstore just hosted one for customers who purchased "What Makes a Marriage Last" by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue.
The celebrity couple celebrates their fortieth anniversary while in quarantining together. But before all this, they traveled the country to interview forty other couples about what makes their marriages endure, and how they overcome obstacles over the years.
Profiles include President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, NBC's Al Roker and ABC's Deborah Roberts.
Roker and Roberts joined Thomas and Donahue for a zoom chat about marriage from New York, moderated by Olivia Fierro. The book is available now, and Changing Hands is providing discounted local shipping and curbside pickup.