PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From the story of a golfer who unknowingly became the first American woman to become an Olympic champion to profiles of well-known athletes like Diana Taurasi, "She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game" tells inspiring stories of women who persisted again and again.
The latest in a children's book series from Chelsea Clinton, the former first daughter and now mom of three, shared the book with Arizonans in a virtual author event for Changing Hands Bookstores. She talked with Olivia Fierro, who moderated the conversation, about how sports impacted her own life and family.
Bronze medalist Maia Shibutani also joined the conversation, sharing her own story of persistence on the ice that began at the age of four. Shibutani and her brother, ice dancing partner Alex Shibutani, are also published authors. They've just released a chapter book, "Kudo Kids: The Mystery of the Masked Medalist" which she says combines their love of sport and storytelling.
