(Olivia's Book Club) -- The world is buzzing over the Netflix documentary, "The Social Dilemma" which takes a deep look into the way our search engines, social media accounts, even email are designed to hook any user into lengthier engagement, manipulate our opinions or reinforce certain ideologies, and ultimately impact our sense of community and self-worth.
To many, the revelations shared by the creative forces behind our favorite platforms is a call to action, to take control of our use of tech, rather than be controlled by it.
Dr. Lynda Ulrich has studied this extensively. The author of "Happiness is an Option: Thriving and Surviving in the Era of the Internet", Ulrich tells Olivia Fierro on GMAZ that we can begin to change how much we consume and are affected by this screen time by simply pausing, and asking yourself a basic question: 'do I need more of this?' and recognize if you are just mindlessly scrolling, and change that behavior in the moment.
She recommends everyone watch "The Social Dilemma" for an increased awareness in why they are clicking and scrolling.