PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Local morning radio host Rich Berra of 104.7 KISS FM's "Johnjay and Rich Show" has authored two children's holiday books, with proceeds going to charity.
Berra joined "Good Morning Arizona" on Friday to talk about the origins of "The Tale of Christmas Steve" and its sequel, "Christmas Steve Meets Christmas Carol."
"More than a book, Steve is a movement—a movement to get kids off electronics and into books, special experiences and, most importantly, quality time with family and friends," explains ChristmasSteve.org. "Together with his elf friend Christmas Carol, Steve hilariously imparts truths about embracing your quirks, dashing your fears and finding where you belong."
When you nuy the Christmas Steve books, proceeds are donated to the #LoveUp Foundation, which was created by JohnJay and Rich. There's also a buy-one-give-one element. When you buy a book, another one will be donated to a local school or organization.
You can buy Berra's books at www.christmassteve.org.