(3TV/CBS 5)--The Color of Mother, a heartfelt tribute to moms told through the beauty and playfulness of color, is now available – just in time for Mothers’ Day!
The ultimate gift for mom or the mother figure in one’s life, the central message of The Color of Mother is to remind kids they are loved and acknowledge mothers and mother figures for who they are.
It the first book by local author Chelsea Young and inspired by a poem she wrote for her own mother at age 11 for Mother’s Day in 1998. As much for children as for Mom, the book is appropriate for newborns, babies and toddlers as well as children up to age 10.
The book is available at coloreverything.love. Those who order by May 3 will receive their book in time for Mother’s Day, and all books will have a signed message by the author.
In addition, a portion of proceeds from every book sold at coloreverything.love will benefit Sojourner Center, a local domestic violence service organization that provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, domestic violence education, safety planning, lay-legal advocacy, case management, a licensed child care development center, a 24-hour crisis hotline, referral services, community education, after-school and youth programs, and an on-site healthcare clinic.
Sojourner Center strives to help each participant achieve safety, empowerment, and self-sufficiency.
The Color of Mother is also available on Amazon as well as at Cricket + Ruby and Unicorn Cupcake Boutique, both in Scottsdale.
Author Young is available for book readings and activities that relate to the message of the book at schools, stores, bookstores, libraries, and events. Interested parties can email hello@coloreverything.love for more information.
Born and raised in Dallas, Young studied journalism at the University of Oklahoma, where she also earned a master’s degree in professional writing. She moved to Phoenix in 2013 and is a local writer and magazine editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.