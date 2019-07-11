PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix-area author and entrepreneur Kathy Cano-Murillo shares her new book, Forever Frida, with Good Morning Arizona.
Known as the "The Crafty Chica," she's built a career on celebrating her Latino heritage and teaching and inspiring others to tap into their creative side, just like her muse, Frida Kahlo.
Traveling to Mexico City and visiting the home where Kahlo once lived, Murillo crafted a book with fascinating detail and trivia about the inspirational artist and feminist icon.
Forever Frida: A Celebration of the Life, Art, Loves, Words, and Style of Frida Kahlo is Murillo's tenth book.
She'll be at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix at 6 p.m. Thursday for a signing of her book, followed by a crafting event.
To learn more about Murillo's work and how Frida Kahlo has inspired her art, visit her website CraftyChica.com.
