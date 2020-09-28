Before starting her own company, Kelly spent years in corporate America, rising through the ranks of a Fortune 500 to become the youngest VP in the company. During her time in corporate, Kelly led a team of over 100 to record-breaking sales, even during the economic downturn of 2008-2010.
Kelly’s multi-million dollar company, The Unstoppable Entrepreneur, is the fastest growing coaching program on the market, and the first of its kind. Her accountability driven approach has been responsible for hundreds of clients finding financial freedom through entrepreneurship. Kelly is also the creator of the Live Launch Method; a simplicity meets strategy approach to making millions online through launches that consistently generate six-figure results.
Kelly is not only a best-selling author but is also an ongoing expert on ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW. She has been featured in some of the world's leading publications, including Inc., Authority Magazine and Forbes, and is the host of the Top 20 Marketing podcast, The Unstoppable Entrepreneur Show.
Olivia's Book Club: The Unstoppable Entrepreneur
Olivia Fierro
Olivia Fierro
Good Morning Arizona Anchor
(Olivia's Book Club) -- Best-selling author and business strategist Kelly Roach has developed a coaching strategy to help transform "overworked entrepreneurs into seven-figure CEOs."
Her expertise in online marketing strategies is more valuable than ever as business owners push through the pandemic, and prepare for other future disruptions. Roach says it is especially critical to develop and maintain multiple revenue spaces, and for brick and mortar businesses to maintain a vibrant presence online and expand marketing to reach new clients.
Roach shared these tips with Olivia Fierro on Good Morning Arizona, ahead of her virtual coaching event "Game Changer." Roach's business advice can be found in her books "The Live Launch Method" and "Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Success in Business & Life." Her podcast, "The Unstoppable Entrepreneur Show with Kelly Roach" is among the top 20 marketing podcasts on Itunes.
Business strategist Kelly Roach transforms overworked entrepreneurs into seven-figure CEOs by teaching them how to leverage timeless business principles, employed by billion-dollar corporations, with the most powerful online marketing speed and agility strategies of today.
Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside Scott Pasmore.
Olivia Fierro
Good Morning Arizona Anchor
