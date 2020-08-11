PHOENIX (Olivia's Book Club) -- Allison Dubois is an internationally renowned psychic medium, astrologer, NYT best-selling author, and host of the new podcast, The Dead Life.
She predicted that there would be a major global health crisis in this calendar year, and talked with Good Morning Arizona's Olivia Fierro about how the challenges of the year are bringing a positive component: more connection with family and time at home, and how the way we respond to the crisis with constructive or destructive behavior, will set the tone for the years to come.
Dubois' next book, "Love Can't Tell Time: Why Love Never Dies" is available on pre-order, and she launches a new podcast today, called The Dead Life with Allison Dubois.
For more on Dubois, or to order her book, visit her website, allisondubois.com and to learn more about the how planetary shifts contributed to the pandemic, you can watch her detailed videos on her YouTube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1u_dSHFng0&list=PLtmsMaFslz1DSlnytTB5lLZbuEAGEuJoI