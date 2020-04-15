PHOENIX (Olivia's Book Club) -- The first meeting of Olivia's Book Club since social distancing measures have been put in place happened Tuesday. It was live on Facebook from my home, and several readers checked in to discuss "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Overwhelmingly, our club found Evelyn to be a fascinating character, rating the novel 5 out of 5 stars! Not only was the club intrigued by the characters, but also truly surprised by numerous plot points.
Cortney Antonson-Milanovich felt "the realism and the strength of the characters was terrific... Interesting and tough women are being and celebrated and discussed more and more, which I appreciate."
Mary Nunn enjoyed the novel so much, she "was super sad when it was done."
Another 5 stars came from Linda Shaw, who says the novel "was well-written and had a nice flow, " and she "enjoyed the many layers of Evelyn."
Now, it is time to announce our next quarantine book to share, "How Not to Die Alone" by Richard Roper.
Michelle Malonzo, a book buyer for Changing Hands, describes the protagonist in "How Not..." as a man who "lives a very sheltered life until this woman Peggy walks in and opens his eyes to all the possibilities of life he hasn't really been open to." She describes the novel as "sweet and heartwarming."
Changing Hands Bookstore is still shipping books and is stocked with this book club pick. When you order, mention Olivia's Book Club for the 20% discount on the hardcover.