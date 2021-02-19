PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joins Good Morning Arizona to talk to Olivia about the launch of her office's first Birthday Book Club.
Scholastic has teamed up with Gallego’s office to kick-start this program which will include 500 books sent to children in pre-k to 3rd grade during their birthday month, with the potential to expand. The mayor will send a special birthday message with each book, as well as literacy tips for the family to support reading together at home.
“As a lifelong reader and mother of a four-year-old, early childhood education and literacy are of personal importance to me,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “The success of our youngest residents is crucial to our city’s future and I hope this program is the start of a larger impact for our community.”
This program is part of Read On Phoenix and the My Brother’s Keeper early childhood education and literacy pillars. The selected title for the first year of the program is Be You! by bestselling author-illustrator Peter H. Reynolds. Families can sign up to receive their copy here.
For more information about Mayor Kate Gallego and the city of Phoenix, please visit www.Phoenix.gov.