PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- "Every day, I wanted to quit writing, quit my dream of publishing novels,. Yet I heard that still small voice inside that said I could do it. The next day I was back at it, plotting, writing, editing," said Cindy Donnelly, who just published her debut novel "Trine Rising" as C.K. Donnelly.
Now calling herself an "unsuccessful quitter," Donnelly checked in with "Good Morning Arizona" to talk about making her dream come true and her love for fantasy fiction that stems from an early obsession with "Star Wars."
About the book:
- "Trine Rising" is the saga about a young girl, one of the rare few people born with three magical powers (healing, defending, and seeing) on her journey of self-discovery and coming of age, set against the backdrop of war and social upheaval.
- A great choice for readers 14 and older who are looking for an experience of great fantasy, romance, or friendship stories, with an emotional journey that doesn’t include highly graphic violence or sex.
Ticketed event registration:
With a purchase of "Trine Rising" at www.changinghands.com, attendees will receive an autographed hard cover copy of the book, bookmark, entry to giveaways and a free download of a Kinderra background to upload for Zoom event.
Giveaways:
- Additional hand-signed hardcover copy of "Trine Rising"
- $25 Changing Hands Bookstore gift certificate
- TWO (2) opportunities to win a personalized "Trine Rising" character illustration by book artists