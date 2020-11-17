PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching and difficult decisions being made of how to keep family traditions thriving while being cautious not to contribute to the spread of COVID-19, many are feeling stressed or even a little sad.
Kristi Nelson's book, "Wake Up Grateful: The Transformative Practice of Taking Nothing for Granted" is a guide to getting through your challenging days, and making your best days even better.
She says it is all about a shift in perspective. Rather than living your moments in pursuit of happiness she advises you practice pursuing gratitude, acknowledging each moment as a gift. From there, she finds that the happiness will follow.
In her book, Nelson guides the reader to look at the world with fresh eyes:
"Take at lease one minute to notice some of the opportunities to be grateful that are readily available to you right now. Consider these prompts:
-Looking for reasons to be grateful, I notice...
-Looking for beauty, I see...
-Looking for surprise, I discover...
-Looking for opportunities to be grateful, I am aware..."
Nelson is the executive director of A Network for Grateful Living and to learn more about their programs visit: www.gratefulness.org. Her book is available everywhere.