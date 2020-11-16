PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent study showed young students in the pandemic school year of 2019-20 made only two-thirds the gains in reading as they should in a typical school year. So how can you make up for those losses and instill a love for reading in your little one that lasts?
Sara Rich is the CEO of Just Right Reader. She was a principal for more than 20 years, specializing in reading and literacy, with additional perspective as a parent. Her programs offer a variety of possibilities, from connecting young readers to a one-on-one virtual teaching session, to subscription book box deliveries that your little one can then discuss with other young readers in an age-appropriate book club.
Options for pre-k and early readers customized book boxes can be ordered just one delivery at a time, or a subscription for the entire year. Just Right Reader also provides guidance for parents to reinforce the value of reading and support young readers and writers. Books are selected based on age and level, and then can be returned when your child is ready for a new stack.
Enter: "Arizona Reads" as special offer code at checkout.