(Olivia's Book Club) -- 2020 brought about a lot of professional change. There were challenges surrounding a shift to working from home. Many came to realize that their position wasn't as flexible as their life required. And then there were millions of Americans who took pay cuts or even lost their jobs altogether. Whether you dealt with one of those or all of them, 2020 became a time to evaluate what comes next in your career.
Rebecca Otis Leder came up with The Knock Method for career development. Her advice can help you navigate the waters that will carry you to your next professional destination.
Leder says it's always best to begin with basics. That means networking with the people you know. Ask those in your circle already if they know anyone who might be able to open a new door for you. If so, ask for an introduction.
Leder coaches clients to make that connection count by finding commonalities that can create a lasting bond -- or at least a mutually pleasant one -- that is beneficial in the short and long term.
Leder reminds her clients to follow up every meeting with a thank-you note that specifically refers to a point or moment in your discussion. That goes for virtual meetings, too. To create more possibilities in the future, she also suggests ending each meeting by setting up a time to chat again.
Leder's new book, "KNOCK: How to Open Doors and Build Career Relationships That Matter," is coming out in March.