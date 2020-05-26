PHOENIX (Olivia's Book Club) -- As Olivia's Book Club gets ready to discuss "How Not to Die Alone", author Richard Roper sent a greeting to the group. Roper says he remembers fondly visiting our state about a decade ago.
"I hope you've enjoyed my book. Even if you didn't, I hope you've got some lively discussion points and all that. More importantly, maybe a bottle of something in the fridge? That's what most groups in England tend to be, largely wine based in my experience and the book is just a vague afterthought," Roper said in his video message.
He goes on to share a story about a mundane fib that he once told in the office, that momentarily felt like it spiraled out of control. He says that moment partly inspired the character of Andrew, and his long-term lie about his home life.