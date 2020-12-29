PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emmy-Award winning journalist, speaker, and entrepreneur Gaby Natale is one of the few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her TV show, SuperLatina, but also owns a television studio.
She is a powerhouse in the digital world as well, with an active social media fan base and more than 52 million views on YouTube. She uses her expertise to help others overcome assumptions or perceived weakness and pioneer a new path. An example is what she must overcome as a native Spanish speaker, to convince those she's communicating with that an accent doesn't reflect a lack of experience, education, or expertise.
With the release of the Virtuous Circle on January 5, 2021, Natale becomes the first Latina to be published by HarperCollins Leadership.
Her book's premise: talent and connections do not guarantee a path to success. She sees that what sets top achievers apart from everyone else is an ability that can be learned; the capacity to see ourselves not only as who we are, in our particular circumstances, but also as who we can become. The Virtuous Circle aims to give Natale's readers those powerful tools to reach their full potential.