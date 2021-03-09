PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Timed to the 50th anniversary year of the war on cancer, "From Shadows to Life: A Biography of the Cancer Survivorship Movement" by Judith L. Pearson shares the story of a history many of us are unfamiliar with.
Through the author's lens as a cancer survivor herself, her book takes the reader from 1971, when then President Richard Nixon signed the National Cancer Act and declared war on cancer. In time, the law would lead to safer, more effective treatments and more lives saved. Then the realities of a community of survivors who felt forgotten and shamed.
Part medical history, part group biography of average citizens who did extraordinary things—much like Pearson herself—it is a fascinating look at the power of community and amplifying previously silenced voices.
Pearson's book is available at major retailers, and to learn more about the author visit: judithlpearson.com
The book is published in advance of Pearson's non-profit, A 2nd Act's STARS event (Survivors Tell a Real Story), happening virtually on March 21, 2021. To participate, visit a2ndact.org