(Olivia's Book Club) -- Jenn McKinlay is the New York Times, USA Today, and Publisher's Weekly bestselling author of several mystery and romance series. Her work has been translated into multiple languages in countries all over the world. A TEDx speaker, she is always happy to talk books, writing, reading, and the creative process to anyone who cares to listen. This summer, she released her first work of "women's fiction" or "chick lit" -- "Paris is Always a Good Idea."
The book follows 30-year-old Chelsea as she retraces her gap year through Ireland, France, and Italy. The first time around, she fell in love in each country. This time around, she's healing and changed. Will she rediscover her happiest moments, or find the best behind her? Chelsea hopes that one of these three men who stole her heart so many years ago can help her find it again, or at least the happiness she once knew and has lost sight of over the years.
McKinlay writes her bestsellers from her home in Arizona. On Wednesday, she talked to me about why she wrote this book, and how the pandemic has impacted her work.
McKinlay has also just released the latest addition to her "Library Lovers Series" titled "One for the Books."