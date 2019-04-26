Olivia's Book Club third book: My Brilliant Friend

Our next selection in Olivia's Book Club is My Brilliant Friend, by Elena Ferrante. The first installment in her series of Neapolitan Novels, all  translated from Italian. It is the story of two friends, Elena and Lila, and a deep look at how the friendships we form shape who we become. The book has already been adapted into a television series for HBO. 

My Brilliant Friend, Elena Ferrante book cover

My Brilliant Friend, Elena Ferrante 

[PREVIOUS: Olivia's second book: Enemies in Love, Alexis Clark (March 2019)]

Alice Sebold, author of The Lovely Bones, one of my all-time favorite books says “Elena Ferrante will blow you away.”  I’m looking forward to reading this novel that has been recommended enthusiastically by both friends and relatives. It will also be fun to dive a little into the curiosity about the author, who writes under a pseudonym.

Don’t forget you can purchase this Olivia’s Book Club selection at Changing Hands Bookstore on a discount!

[PREVIOUS: Olivia's first book: Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty (January 2019)]

 

Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside  Scott Pasmore. 
 
 

