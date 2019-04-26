Our next selection in Olivia's Book Club is My Brilliant Friend, by Elena Ferrante. The first installment in her series of Neapolitan Novels, all translated from Italian. It is the story of two friends, Elena and Lila, and a deep look at how the friendships we form shape who we become. The book has already been adapted into a television series for HBO.
Alice Sebold, author of The Lovely Bones, one of my all-time favorite books says “Elena Ferrante will blow you away.” I’m looking forward to reading this novel that has been recommended enthusiastically by both friends and relatives. It will also be fun to dive a little into the curiosity about the author, who writes under a pseudonym.
Don’t forget you can purchase this Olivia’s Book Club selection at Changing Hands Bookstore on a discount!
