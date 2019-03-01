Hello March!
We wrapped up our reading and discussion of Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers.
Overall, our members enjoyed it but didn’t love it. Our very non-scientific rating system gives it an average of 3.5 stars.
[PREVIOUS: Olivia's first book: Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty (January 2019)]
Our readers who were being introduced to Moriarty’s work for the first time were most impressed, obviously noticing her incredible gift for character development and her ability to always surprise her readers.
Everyone enjoyed her style and the way she narrates from character to character, and most of the readers connected most deeply to the family dynamic between Napolean, Heather and their daughter Zoe, and Carmel, a recently divorced mom struggling with her confidence and her new world in the world.
[SECTION: Olivia's Book Club]
But for those who have devoured her books in the past, the general response was this wasn’t her best work. It lacked the heart and the depth that made us fall in love with the women in Big Little Lies or the complex relationships in The Last Anniversary.
With that said, I so enjoyed sharing this book and hearing the response.
Our next pick is non-fiction, written by journalist turned author, Alexis Clark. “Enemies in Love” is the true story of a German POW and an African-American nurse, who to their own surprise, fall in love.
[RELATED: Like reading? Start 2019 by joining Olivia's Book Club with Arizona's Family]
It is a moment in history that doesn’t seem frequently explored, and all the more interesting for our Arizona readers, since the love story begins in a prisoner of war camp in Florence, Arizona.
Don’t forget you can buy this hardcover book at 20 percent off at Changing Hands Bookstore, just mention Olivia’s Book Club.
Happy reading,
Olivia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.