If someone recommends a movie, I usually like to know that we agree on at least some past movie reviews, good or bad. Only then am I comfortable taking their word for a new release, maybe book a babysitter and spring for a full price movie ticket. I suppose same goes for books.
But generally, books are subjective experiences, and I never regret reading a book, even if it felt like work or let me down in the end. It provides insight into another world, a new author, and maybe even a better understanding of the person who told you about it. So, I thought I’d share a few enjoyable reads from last year before we launch into the Olivia’s Book Club picks for 2019. Most of these were published previously, I just got around to them in 2018!
Rich People Problems, Kevin Kwan
I’m not blowing any reader’s mind to mention Kevin Kwan’s final piece in the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy as a favorite in recent memory. What I love about this style of book is that it is just fun, indulgent, and downright delicious to read. Kwan’s writing was enjoyable enough just because of the glimpse into this uber-rich lifestyle, the drama, and the decadence. I also really enjoyed the introduction to Singapore as a backdrop. His books work because at the heart there is heart, a young couple who loves each other and their uphill battle is one worth rooting for. If you liked the movie, you’ll love the books.
One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter, Scaachi Koul
This is a collection of essays by a young woman who is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She candidly explores what life is like living in two worlds, one as a young liberated American, while balancing the traditional expectations of her family. She is hilarious about her own fears and insecurities and reveals a wrarely really do so. Her look at life as a brown person in a white world is raw and honest, but it is her accounts of her parents that are the heart of this book. The emails- actually written to her by her father- are priceless.
Everything I Never Told You, Celeste Ng
This novel was first published in 2014, but earned new attention after Ng’s 2017 Little Fires Everywhere earned significant acclaim. I haven’t read her second, but I did LOVE THIS BOOK. It felt totally unique to me. Set in the 1970's, it is a family drama, cultural statement, coming of age, mystery all at once. The title is so meaningful, referring to all the substantive silences that exist in our most intimate relationships: wife to husband, daughter to mother, sibling to sibling. What we don’t know about each other can fill books, what we do know sometimes isn’t real.
Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate
I know this was a popular choice for book clubs when it was released in 2017. Historical fiction that is so well-told you just can’t believe that the true-crime foundation for the story isn’t better known. The raw emotion surrounding the families made, and those torn apart, by the Tennessee Children’s Home Society under the guidance of Georgia Tann is staggering. Children taken and sold, fates determined with no respect for law, love or any moral code. Some of the cruelty the children in this home endure is truly painful to read. There are moments in this book where you want to step away, but the storytelling is just so good. An incredible exploration of family, sisterhood, and certain bonds that can never be broken.
When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger
When I need to get back into the habit of reading, I always turn to a tried and true chick lit author like Weisberger to rope me back in. Her novels are to literature what Bravo is to the TV landscape. Sure, we could watch a PBS documentary, but Housewives are on…! See where I’m going here? This is a Devil Wears Prada book, focusing on Emily’s career after she leaves the famed Runway magazine. The friendships, the fashions, the scandals, and the brutal look at suburban ladies who lunch and lounge in Lululemons is completely enjoyable.
