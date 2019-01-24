Selecting the right book club choice can feel like a big responsibility! As an enthusiastic reader, I want this group to encourage everyone to read more. So…if I pick a dud right out of the gate, have I sabotaged the cause?! Hopefully not. Either way, I knew I wanted to select an author I already am a fan of, so Liane Moriarty’s latest is it.
Moriarty is nearly a household name now, after Reese Witherspoon turned Big Little Lies into an unbelievably good series for HBO. (Season 2 is in the works even though the book doesn’t have a sequel.)
I thought I had read all of Moriarty’s books (Three Wishes, where did you come from, honestly?), and had pre-ordered her latest, Nine Perfect Strangers. This is (I hope!) the kind of book I love to have in hardcover to keep and loan out to friends. Her books are page-turners, in the past I’ve read some of them a second time.
[RELATED: Olivia's five favorite books from 2018]
My favorite Liane Moriarty books so far are Big Little Lies and What Alice Forgot. I can’t count on my fingers and toes how many times I’ve recommended these reads. The latter is about a woman who falls off her spin bike and loses ten years of memories. It is one of her lighter books and I enjoyed it very much. So, I am hoping Strangers will have a similar feel. I’m not wanting to be sad this early in the year!
The central character, according to the book notes, is Frances, a romance novelist looking for a refresh at a health retreat. Sounds like the perfect setting for interesting things to happen and Frances will be a voice to either identify with or at least be amused by.
[FULL SECTION: Olivia's Book Club]
For those of you who are familiar with Moriarty’s writing, you’ll be busy looking for the connections between the characters and the surprise twists that are sure to await. For those readers who are new to her storytelling, pay close attention and you’ll be in for a treat! The first two chapters, focusing first on a character named Yao, and the second on Frances a decade later shows that she’s going to lay out a thickly woven plot I’m looking forward to exploring. With nine (at least) characters, anticipate flipping back and forth a little to remember who and what we know so far.
Full disclosure: I have already heard VERY mixed reviews from two girlfriends who read this book immediately at release. The good news is: if anyone finishes it that quickly, how bad can it be??
[RELATED: Like reading? Start 2019 by joining Olivia's Book Club with Arizona's Family]
Join Olivia’s Book Club group on Facebook and we’ll chat —look for the posts and we’ll pace ourselves to avoid spoilers. Most importantly, just give your beautiful brain a little book time. I’d love to see pics of you reading our selection, or your own! #OliviasBookClub and we’ll celebrate you!
Happy reading,
Olivia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.