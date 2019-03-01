PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- It started as a children's book about a hungry caterpillar eating his way through the forest and the book!
50 years later, author Eric Carle's "The Very hungry Caterpillar" is adored by children and adults alike.
To mark the milestone, Valley restaurant Grabbagreen is celebrating with a special smoothie.
[SECTION: Olivia's Book Club]
Grabbagreen will also be hosting a reading of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and other Carle books. There will also be a chance to meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar himself!
Some of the activities include a balloon artist, a free raffle ticket to win a special giveaway, free samples of "The Very Berry Smoothie," 20 percent off their meal at Grabbagreen and special The Very Hungry Caterpillar crafts.
The event will take place on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 10 a.m. at Grabbagreen's Phoenix location near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road.
For more information, visit grabbagreen.com.
