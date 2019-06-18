PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crowds were lined up for their autographed copies of "Naturally Tan," the memoir from "Queer Eye" fashion guy, Tan France, before his book tour stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix.
The timing for his appearance couldn't have been better. Just days earlier, he found out the just-released story of his life was a hit.
"New York Times best-selling author, thank you very much," he tells Olivia Fierro backstage before his appearance in front of about a thousand fans. He admits he cried when he heard the good news.
It is no surprise that a book from the British member of the "Fab Five" would be a hit, the show is a global phenomenon. To fans, it is about a lot more than makeovers, it is about heart and compassion.
"I really think the positivity they bring, especially at a time when we desperately need it in this world, is just phenomenal," says Brittany French, as she clutched her book and anxiously awaited France to take the stage.
Of the importance of the book, the fashion designer turned television star tells Fierro, who moderated the event onstage for Changing Hands Bookstore, he hopes his story of overcoming adversity will be inspirational.
"To learn the perspective of someone they may not know and if they're South Asian (like he is), hopefully they'll feel less alone," he said. "That was the biggest issue for me, I felt alone because I never saw people who looked like me on TV. Hopefully people will feel less alone after they read this book."
"Queer Eye" will return to Netflix with a season filmed in Japan and he'll also be hosting a fashion competition show for the same network. Some signed copies of "Naturally Tan" are currently available at both Changing Hands locations.
