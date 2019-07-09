Stay Up With Hugo Best

Stay Up With Hugo Best

 3TV/CBS5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Olivia’s Book Club finished My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante. Overall, the group didn’t love the highly-acclaimed Italian novel, giving it an average of 3.5 stars. Olivia loved it and is planning on reading the next three of the Neapolitan Series.

[FULL SECTION: Join us! Learn more about Olivia's Book Club]

Our next pick will be a perfect summer choice: Stay Up With Hugo Best, by Erin Somers. This is a debut novel for Somers, and has already been optioned for a film. The contemporary novel centers on a young writer, June Bloom, and a surprisingly unique relationship that forms between Bloom and and a famous late-night television host, Hugo Best.

stay up with hugo best

Receive a 20 percent discount on the book at both locations of Changing Hands Bookstore when you mention “Olivia’s Book Club.”  Discussion for this summer selection will happen Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

See the entire list of events at Changing Hands here.

[PREVIOUS: Olivia's second book: Enemies in Love, Alexis Clark (March 2019)]

[PREVIOUS: Olivia's first book: Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty (January 2019)]

 

Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside  Scott Pasmore. 
 
 

