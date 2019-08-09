PHOENIX (3TV) -- Book clubs bring people together, giving previous strangers a foundation for friendship.
Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal met through the "Not So YA Book Club" for adult fans of young adult fiction. Years later, the two would team up to co-author a novel, I'm Not Dying With You Tonight.
The story is set against the background of the 2015 Baltimore riots. The fictional characters of Lena and Campbell are thrust together in a time of tension that teaches them about their differences in perspective.
Jones and Segal stopped by "Good Morning Arizona" before a book signing event at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.
[WATCH: The interview]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.