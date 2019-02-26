(3TV/CBS 5) -- Erin Jade Lange has quite the impressive bookshelf, full of awards and books that bear her name.
An author of four novels so far, her young adult fiction books have been translated into other languages and published to reach an audience all over the world.
"The learning curve is steep and the pressure after you've published is different, because you're not just writing for fun," she says. "You're writing with the expectation that this could be published. Now that it has happened, it doesn't seem so unattainable ."
A married mom of twins with a full-time communications job, she says she's always been a reader and a writer at heart. Professionally, her roots are in journalism, she was formerly a news producer for Arizona's Family.
"Butter" is inspired by the stories she covered in news.
"When I wrote Butter and I was working in news, it was a release," she says. "We take so much of that home with us as journalists, as to let that out in the form of a book was freeing."
"Butter" caught the attention of a film director/producer, who secured the rights to Lange's book. Production just wrapped on the film version of the story about an obese teen, nicknamed Butter, who plans his own suicide.
Lange had the opportunity to consult on the screenplay and visit the film set.
She glows while remembering the experience.
"I think the most magical thing that happened, and the whole day was amazing, was hearing actors say lines that I had written," she says. "I could never have imagined when I was writing those words, that I would be sitting in a director's chair listening to that."
To find out more about Lange's novels and her career, visit erinjadelange.com, and to follow the progress of the film adaptation of her novel, visit buttersfinalmeal.com.
