(3TV/CBS 5) -- From fighting back against sexual harassment to efforts to address the gender pay gap, there is an exciting conversation going on right now about women in the workplace.

[SECTION: Olivia's Book Club]

A recent study shows most management positions -- across all industries -- are held by men. Women hold only 38 percent of them.

So, how do you transition into a role as a boss, and show your leadership potential?

Be Bold. Be Brilliant. Be You.

Best-selling author and Loving on Me Academy founder Katrina McGhee sat down with me to talk about her new book, "Be Bold. Be Brilliant. Be You," which is meant to help you "maximize your strengths, increase your influence, and unlock the greatness for which you were designed."

