(3TV/CBS 5) -- From fighting back against sexual harassment to efforts to address the gender pay gap, there is an exciting conversation going on right now about women in the workplace.
[SECTION: Olivia's Book Club]
A recent study shows most management positions -- across all industries -- are held by men. Women hold only 38 percent of them.
So, how do you transition into a role as a boss, and show your leadership potential?
Best-selling author and Loving on Me Academy founder Katrina McGhee sat down with me to talk about her new book, "Be Bold. Be Brilliant. Be You," which is meant to help you "maximize your strengths, increase your influence, and unlock the greatness for which you were designed."
[RELATED: Like reading? Start 2019 by joining Olivia's Book Club with Arizona's Family]
[OLIVIA'S FIRST BOOK: Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty (January 2019)]
Join Olivia’s Book Club group on Facebook and we’ll chat —look for the posts and we’ll pace ourselves to avoid spoilers. Most importantly, just give your beautiful brain a little book time. I’d love to see pics of you reading our selection, or your own! #OliviasBookClub and we’ll celebrate you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.