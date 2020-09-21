(Olivia's Book Club) -- Jessie James Decker is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. Singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and New York Times' best-selling author, not to mention wife and mom. Now she's she's sharing her favorite family recipes in her new cookbook, "Just Feed Me."
Publishers say "Just Feed Me" gives fans what they want -- simply delicious meals from the heart. The Nashville resident shares down-home recipes for drinks, appetizers, and full dinners. Many Italian, Southern and Cajun dishes were handed down to her from her mom.
She told about some of her favorites, and how she maintains a picture-perfect figure while enjoying the foods her family loves.
Arizona fans can buy the book from Changing Hands Bookstore for access to a special virtual event with Decker this Saturday at 10 a.m. She plans a breakfast cook-along with "surprise" brunch item for fans.