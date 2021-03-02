PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In "I'm So Effing Tired: A Proven Plan to Beat Burnout, Boost Your Energy, and Reclaim Your Life" Dr. Amy Shah sets out to empower readers to believe that exhaustion doesn't have to be your new normal.
The doctor and wellness expert shares her own personal journey, paired with medical expertise, to tackle the common challenges that plague women (and men) of all ages.
Shah writes that in her experience, women of all ages are suffering from an epidemic of fatigue and burnout. Shah developed an integrative medicine approach for herself and others as a means to regain energy and reclaim the type of life you want to live.
Her book breaks down what she calls the "powerful energy trifecta: the complex relationship between your gut, your immune system, and your hormones."
Readers are guided through a better understanding of what is contributing to fatigue and how to make meaningful changes by addressing the following:
- What you eat: Increase your vegetable intake and sip Dr. Shah’s hormone-balance tea to tamp down inflammation and heal your gut, without giving up your wine and chocolate!
- When you eat: Changing when you eat and practicing intermittent fasting—the right way—will help you feel energized all day long.
- How you manage stress: Simple, stress-busting exercises and herbs like Ashwagandha and Amla berry help calm the adrenal system and ease anxiety.
Shah says the strategies outlined in her book can result in experiencing your energy surge in just two weeks time. In three months you’ll feel like a whole new person. It’s time to regain the energy you’ve lost, so you can get back to the life you want to live.
Fitness pro Jillian Michaels calls the book a "game changer for anyone suffering from burnout or exhaustion."
Amy Shah, MD, is a Scottsdale based double board certified medical doctor and nutrition expert with training from Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard Universities. To learn more, visit her on Instagram at @FastingMD or online at amymdwellness.com.