Mark Brnovich

Brnovich is currently reading "The Hidden Force That Creates the World’s Greatest Teams" by Sam Walker

Some of his favorite reads are "The Bridge on the Drina" by Ivo Andric and "The Tipping Point" by Malcolm Gladwell

Phoenix Mercury player Penny Taylor

Taylor says her favorite book is "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng

Arizona Cardinals Player Antoine Bethea

Beatha co-authored a book alongside National Football League writer Terez Paylor. The book which was released in 2018 is called "Bet On Yourself: Inside The Mind of the Ultimate Underdog." 

Senator Kyrsten Sinema

+1 
Kyrsten Sinema

Democratic Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema will be the first female senator from Arizona, and the first Democrat in more than two decades, when she is sworn in next week as part of a 116th Congress that has record numbers of women and minorities and a number of significant firsts. 

Sinema is currently reading "The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War" by Joanne B. Freeman

