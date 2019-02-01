Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Brnovich is currently reading "The Hidden Force That Creates the World’s Greatest Teams" by Sam Walker
Some of his favorite reads are "The Bridge on the Drina" by Ivo Andric and "The Tipping Point" by Malcolm Gladwell
[RELATED: Olivia's five favorite books from 2018]
Phoenix Mercury player Penny Taylor
May 20, 2004: Penny Taylor's first career game in a Mercury jersey after Phoenix selected the future three-time WNBA champion and three-time All-Star with the first overall pick of the 2004 Cleveland dispersal draft.#TBT pic.twitter.com/xDhnd5iE01— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) January 31, 2019
Taylor says her favorite book is "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng
Arizona Cardinals Player Antoine Bethea
Been working on this for quite some time now. I am excited to announce the release of my first book, “BET ON YOURSELF: Inside The Mind Of The Ultimate Underdog.” My journey to where I am today and the lessons I’ve learned along the way. Pre-order now on https://t.co/xchGYwM2YM pic.twitter.com/dsl0tI2T34— Antoine Bethea (@ABethea41) November 7, 2018
Beatha co-authored a book alongside National Football League writer Terez Paylor. The book which was released in 2018 is called "Bet On Yourself: Inside The Mind of the Ultimate Underdog."
[RELATED: Like reading? Start 2019 by joining Olivia's Book Club with Arizona's Family]
Senator Kyrsten Sinema
Sinema is currently reading "The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War" by Joanne B. Freeman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.