Letitia Frye is a force to be reckoned with. The auctioneer is at the top of her industry, using her dynamic style to raise more than $500,000,000 for charities.
She knows each organization from the inside out, always touring, volunteering, and getting to know and understand those she's supporting. But her success was hard-earned, overcoming crises including a traumatic brain injury, divorce, and losing loved ones to suicide, she is sharing her story as a guide for others to find their own passion and most fulfilling life.
Frye talks with Olivia Fierro about her book, "No Reserve: Take Ownership and Live Your Life Without Limitations."