Changing Hands Bookstore will be hosting different workshops and community events this March!
Here are a few of the events that will be happening in March.
Edward Lee: Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef's Journey to Discover America's New Melting-Pot Cuisine
Author, chef, and restaurateur, Edward Lee, will be doing a book signing in celebration of his next book, Buttermilk Graffiti.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 18.
Admission to the book signing is free and will be at the store's Phoenix location at 300 West Camelback Road.
Southern Rail restaurant is hosting a dinner with Chef Lee at 7 p.m. after the book signing. For admission to dinner and one autographed copy of Buttermilk Graffiti, tickets can be purchased online here.
The dinner menu will feature recipes from Chef Lee's 'Smoke and Pickles' and 'Buttermilk Graffiti' cookbooks.
First Draft Book Club: Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
First Draft Book Bar, the wine and beer bar inside Changing Hands, is hosting a discussion of the March book pick, Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Mar. 27.
The book is available for purchase online or in stores for $22.36.
Admission is free and the discussion will be held at the First Draft book Bar at the Phoenix location.
More events can be found on the Changing Hands Bookstore calendar online.
