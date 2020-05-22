Mike Watkiss talks about stories behind the headlines you saw on 3TV.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Longtime 3TV reporter Mike Watkiss left an indelible mark on the Arizona television market. From wildfires, to peeling back the veil of secrecy over the FLDS community, Watkiss always told the stories of our day with an unparalleled flair.

His career took him all over the country, getting doors slammed in his face and punches thrown at him, too. He details many of the most memorable moments, including some he regrets, in this collection of essays. 

Longtime 3TV reporter Mike Watkiss's new book

"Story Hustler: Murder-Mayhem-PTSD" is available in paperback through Amazon and for Kindle. He joined Good Morning Arizona to talk to Olivia Fierro about putting his most memorable moments in print.

