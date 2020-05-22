PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Longtime 3TV reporter Mike Watkiss left an indelible mark on the Arizona television market. From wildfires, to peeling back the veil of secrecy over the FLDS community, Watkiss always told the stories of our day with an unparalleled flair.

+5 Legendary Arizona's Family reporter Mike Watkiss retires from 3TV, CBS 5 One of the most recognizable voices in Arizona for more than two decades, Mike Watkiss is known not only for his excellent story-telling but also for telling stories that matter, ones that change lives in very real ways.

His career took him all over the country, getting doors slammed in his face and punches thrown at him, too. He details many of the most memorable moments, including some he regrets, in this collection of essays.

"Story Hustler: Murder-Mayhem-PTSD" is available in paperback through Amazon and for Kindle. He joined Good Morning Arizona to talk to Olivia Fierro about putting his most memorable moments in print.