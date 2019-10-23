PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you're brilliant and you have something to share, it is never too late to try something new.
Sheila Grinell knows this first hand.
After a forty-year career building museums, the former CEO of the Arizona Science Center is building a second career for herself, as an author.
She came onto Good Morning Arizona to talk to Olivia about following this new passion, and the release of her second novel, The Contract, and the surprising similarities between building a museum and writing a book.