PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New year, new book! The six novels shared in Olivia's Book Club for 2021 included historical fiction, romance, humor, prize-winning literary fiction, and suspenseful thrillers that gave us a lot to talk about. But, there was no sci-fi in that book stack, so that's where we begin -- Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary."
Readers voted the story of Ryland Grace, an astronaut who finds himself the sole survivor of a critical mission, the Best Science Fiction of 2021 in the Goodreads Choice Awards.
"As with his previous books 'The Martian' and 'Artemis,' 'Project Hail Mary' is final evidence that old-school hard science fiction is back," Goodreads said.
Grab your copy and plan to talk about the out-of-this-world adventure in late February. I'll nail down a date soon!