PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Changing Hands, a Valley bookstore, is encouraging locals of all ages to participate in several book club opportunities in February.
Here is a look at some events in February to look forward to.
Tween Event: Dragon Ghosts (The Unwanteds Quests #3)
New York Times bestselling author Lisa McMann will present the third novel in her sequel series to The Unwanteds.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
For admission and one copy of Dragon Ghosts, tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite for $20.53 plus fees.
The event will be hosted at the store's Tempe location at 6428 S McClintock Dr.
McMann will be available to sign book copies and is bringing a special gift exclusive to the Changing Hands event.
Fascism: A Warning
Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright discusses her critique of fascism in the twentieth century.
The event will be held at the Orpheum Theatre at 203 W Adams St in downtown Phoenix.
For a copy of the book and admission, tickets can be purchased online on Eventbrite for $24.54 plus fees.
If you are unable to make an event, you can call 480-730-0205 to order a signed copy of a novel and the bookstore will have it signed and reserved for you.
Teen Event: The Fork, the Witch and the Worm: Tales from Alagaesia
The number on New York Times bestselling author Christopher Paolini will present his collection of a new stories set in the world of Eragon.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Tempe location.
For admission and one copy of the book, tickets can be purchased online on Eventbrite for $18.37 plus fees.
The novel includes four pieces of original art by the author.
Other events can be found on the Changing Hangs Bookstore calendar online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.