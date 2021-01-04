PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- "When the world asks you to shrink, expand."- Elaine Welteroth's 2019 memoir, "More Than Enough"
Publishing trailblazer and fashion icon Elaine Welteroth's best-selling memoir is full of inspiring messages about forging your own path, trusting your gut, and taking pride in celebrating uniqueness. The former Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief brings to her book, and any space she enters, the unique perspective of a biracial woman working in spaces where she is often the only person of color, and often the youngest in the room, yet continues to earn her seat at the table and make room for others who follow. Her candor and confidence (fueled by a strong and loving mother) has her described as "Oprah for millenials." Welteroth told Olivia Fierro that the above quote will be one to carry her through as she takes on a new opportunity as co-host of "The Talk" on CBS starting January 4, 2021.
Also joining the ladies at the table, Amanda Klootz, who debuts as co-host this season as well. Kloots, a former member of The Rockettes who performed on Broadway in a number of shows before a career as a fitness instructor and entrepreneur. She tackles this new opportunity as a single mom to a young son after the death of her husband Nick Cordero. Klootz gave voice to others who lost loved ones to Covid as she chronicled the Tony award winner's battle with the virus. Klootz reflects on her marriage and grief in the upcoming book, "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" will be released this June. "The Talk" airs on CBS5 at 1pm weekdays.
Klootz and Welteroth talked with Good Morning Arizona about their excitement surrounding the season debut.