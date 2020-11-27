"Maybe just to know that something this beautiful exists is all we can really ask for." - JoJo Moyes
Olivia's Book Club is currently reading "The Giver of Stars" by JoJo Moyes. Our last selection of 2020, this highly acclaimed work of historical fiction is set in Depression-era America. The moving, unforgettable story centers around three female forces of nature who come to be known as the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky.
The book club will discuss the novel on Tuesday, December 15 at 5 p.m. You can find the discussion on the Olivia's Book Club Facebook page.