PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New York Times best-selling author Kristin Hannah's wildly successful career reached new heights with the World War II novel, "The Nightingale," transcending the category of women's fiction and earning praise as a literary phenomenon.
Hannah's latest book, "The Four Winds" is described as an "epic novel of love and heroism and hope, set against the backdrop of one of America’s most defining eras—the Great Depression" through the eyes of a powerful protagonist, Elsa Martinelli.
"The Four Winds" is Olivia's Book Club's second book of the year. Kristin Hannah joins Good Morning Arizona to greet the group and talk about her work.