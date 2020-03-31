PHOENIX (Olivia's Book Club) -- When Arizona's stay-at-home order goes into effect in just a few hours (5 p.m. on March 31), we are all going to have more time to fill. Reading and sharing books is one way to make this crisis period more pleasurable while supporting local businesses. Changing Hands Bookstores are closed to shoppers, but the staff is still fulfilling online orders, and selling customized care packages to bridge the gap not only in their business but also in your social life.
"People are really loving the 'Surprise and Delight Package,' which is what we booksellers do best -- choose books for you based on your likes and dislikes," Michelle Malonzo, a book buyer for Changing Hands, explained. Buyers can send the package as a gift or to themselves. They can order a book they know they want or leave their literary fates in the hands of the team.
"This is what we are trained to do as booksellers -- talk to you, find out what you're looking for you, what you need in your life, and we will find that book for you!" Malonzo said. "This is booksellers at our best right now."
Changing Hands, which has locations in central Phoenix and Tempe, has been operating since 1974. Owners say they're committed to paying all employees wages entirely through March 31.
Prices for gift boxes are $45 for hardcovers and $35 for paperbacks. Gift boxes for the little ones are less. Local shipping is $1. For details visit www.changinghands.com/care-package
WHAT TO READ RIGHT NOW
To replace your stress with laughter, Malonzo recommends Samantha Irby's "Wow, No Thank You." For inspiration to push through a challenging time, with an ample dose of humor, she recommends you order Nora McInerny's "No Happy Endings."